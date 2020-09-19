Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Raab confident that UK will make a 'success of Brexit'

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Raab confident that UK will make a 'success of Brexit'

Raab confident that UK will make a 'success of Brexit'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has insisted that the UK will "make a success of Brexit" if the country strikes a trade deal with the EU or not.

Mr Raab spoke after a leak letter warned that 7,000 trucks could be forced to queue in Kent in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dominic Raab Dominic Raab British Conservative politician, UK Foreign Secretary

Raab dismisses claims that virus measures are 'trivial' [Video]

Raab dismisses claims that virus measures are 'trivial'

Dominic Raab has dismissed claims by leading scientists that new lockdown measures announced by the prime minister are "trivial" and don't go far enough. The foreign secretary insisted the government has taken a "balanced approach" which protects "gains" in combatting the virus and businesses. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:37Published
Raab: If we all pull together we'll get to Christmas without national lockdown [Video]

Raab: If we all pull together we'll get to Christmas without national lockdown

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says that if everyone follows the updatedCovid-19 rules set out by Boris Johnson "we have a good chance of makingprogress". On Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister said the nation faces an“unquestionably difficult” winter and warned the latest restrictions couldlast for the next six months.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Dominic Raab's bodyguard suspended after leaving gun on plane

 Dominic Raab's bodyguard has been suspended after leaving his gun on a plane. The police protection officer had been travelling with the foreign secretary on a..
WorldNews

Dominic Raab's bodyguard 'left gun on plane'

 The foreign secretary was returning to London when the incident is reported to have happened.
BBC News

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Michel Barnier arrives in London for fresh post-Brexit trade deal talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London for fresh post-Brexit trade deal talks

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives by Eurostar at St PancrasInternational station, London, for informal talks with the UK Government, asefforts continue to strike a post-Brexit trade deal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
Ireland's concerns over potential collapse of Brexit talks [Video]

Ireland's concerns over potential collapse of Brexit talks

On the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, residents worry that customs on trade may again become a flashpoint for conflict.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:27Published
Brexit briefing: 99 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 99 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Brexit letter warns of 7,000-truck queues in Kent

 Exporters to the EU face two-day delays to trade after transition period ends, a cabinet minister warns.
BBC News

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Europe migration: EU to reveal mandatory rules on migration

 A new migration pact is set to be announced, but the measures are likely to face some opposition.
BBC News

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Commuters react to change in working from home guidelines [Video]

Commuters react to change in working from home guidelines

Commuters in London have given their reactions to new government guidelines which encourage workers to stay away from their offices. The new strategy for England will see office staff once again being told to work from home where they can. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published

Facebook has more users in India than anywhere else. It's now dealing with a hate ...

 San Francisco (CNN Business)Facebook is facing multiple simultaneous controversies in the United States, particularly around disinformation, hate speech and..
WorldNews

Tweets about this