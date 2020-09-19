Raab confident that UK will make a 'success of Brexit'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has insisted that the UK will "make a success of Brexit" if the country strikes a trade deal with the EU or not.

Mr Raab spoke after a leak letter warned that 7,000 trucks could be forced to queue in Kent in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

Report by Blairm.

