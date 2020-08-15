Watch: Pashtuns protest against Pakistan Army outside UNHRC office in Geneva

Protesters jointly raised voice against atrocities by Pakistan Army and spy agencies.
Exiled PoK leader, Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmir said, "Democratic forces in Pakistan are victims of state run forces.
They are committing enforced disappearances and killings of Pashtuns and others.
The situation in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan is very grim, people are put behind the bars for more than 50 years." Human rights activist, Baseer Naveed said, "Sindhis have been struggling for the past many decades.
To marginalise Sindhis, people from other parts of Pakistan are settling in Sindh.
The trend of enforced disappearances started from Sindh.
Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Europe organised a protest in front of UNHRC headquarters in Geneva to condemn gross human rights violations in Pakistan. The Pashtuns were joined by Sindhis, Baloch and activists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) who jointly raised a voice against atrocities committed by Pakistan Army and spy agencies, the ISI and Military Intelligence. Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmir, exiled PoK leader, said in his address, "The democratic forces in Pakistan are victims of state run forces, who are committing enforced disappearances, killings of the Pashtuns, Baloch, Sindhis and other persecuted people." "The situation in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan is very grim as people are put behind bars for more than 50 years", said Shaukat. Baseer Naveed, a Sindhi human rights activist, said, "Sindhis have been struggling for the past many decades. With an intention to marginalise Sindhis, people from other parts of Pakistan are being settled in Sindh." "Trend of enforced disappearances started from Sindh and now extended to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This is the most heinous crime as law does not allow enforcement agencies to keep a person for over 24 hours", said Naveed. Pashtuns are holding massive protests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as incidents of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings are on the rise in the province.
Baloch, Sindhis and Pashtuns staged a protest on August 30 in Canada's Toronto to mark International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances. The protestors demanded United Nations (UN) and international communities to press Pakistan to end forced disappearances, enforced conversion to Islam and extrajudicial killings. The leaders and members of Baloch National Movement, Canada Pashtun Council, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) and World Sindhi Congress gathered in downtown Toronto and chanted "Pakistan Army Terrorist, ISI Terrorist". They called Pakistan army an occupied Army of Pakistan, Balochistan and Sindh. The protesters urged Canadian Government to press Pakistan in terms of reinstating human rights for Baloch, Sindhis, Mohajirs and Pashtuns. The protesters met with "Free Hong Kong" protesters in the next block and together they raised slogans, "Down Down China Down" and "Pakistan China Partnership, Human Rights Abuses for Baloch, Sindhis and Pashtuns".
India accused Pakistan of spreading 'imposturous political propaganda'. India exercised Right of Reply at the 45th Session of Human Rights Council. "Yet again, though we are not surprised, Pakistan has twice chosen to divert the attention of the Council with its imposturous political propaganda full of disinformation and gratuitous references about India's internal matters today," said Senthil Kumar, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to UN. Earlier, members of Sikhs community staged protest outside Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi against 'abduction and forced conversion of Sikh girls in Pakistan'. MEA summoned a senior official of Pakistan High Commission on the issue and lodged a strong protest with the official over the incident. The ministry also issued a note verbale to Islamabad strongly raising its concerns over the matter.
Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain gave a lecture. Hussain said that the reserves of oil, gas, coal and other minerals in Sindh are under the control of the army and the entry of permanent residents of Sindh is closed and the ministers of Sindh are busy to save their seats. He said, "I request with my folded hands to all the permanent residents of Sindh to get ready to come forward for the liberation of their land. We will end the occupation on Sindh soil and its resources because they belong to the permanent residents of Sindh and not to those who come from outside." He said that those who have settled permanently in Sindh and live here and earn money here and consider Sindh as their homeland should also be a part of the struggle for the rights of Sindh, we will also embrace them.
Activists from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir staged a protest against the Islamic Republic in the United Kingdom. The demonstration was conducted outside Pakistan's consulate in Bradford. Pakistani nationals reportedly tried to sabotage the protest by intimidating the activists. Even UK police were seen intervening in the incident. Mahmood Kashmiri, one of the protestors, said that Pakistani diplomats were behind the attempt to break up the demonstration. He added that the Pakistanis needed to learn that they can't intimidate protestors in the UK, like they do in their home country. The demonstration was conducted in solidarity with Tanveer Ahmed, a PoK activist and journalist. He reportedly held a hunger strike a few weeks ago against Pakistani flags being hoisted at public places in PoK. He was reportedly arrested after taking down the flag himself. Watch the full video for more.
Anti-Pakistan protests were held in several parts of the world as it observed international day of victims of enforced disappearances. A group of protesters gathered outside the Pakistan consulate in New York to protest the enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Protesters said that while this is common in Baochistan, now the Pakistan Army is indulging in such acts in other parts of the country as well. They were carrying posters demanding justice for those who have been abducted by the Pakistan Army and ISI. Similar protests were also held outside the residence of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Protesters urged the world to take note of what is happening in Balochistan and said that they should ask Pakistan to mend its ways. They also demanded the immediate release of abducted Balochis from the custody of the Pakistan Army. Pakistan’s atrocities in Balochistan are well documented and the number of enforced disappearances in the region orchestrated by the Pakistan Army and the ISI is an open secret. Watch the full video for all the details.
