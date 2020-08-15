Watch: Pashtuns protest against Pakistan Army outside UNHRC office in Geneva

Supporters of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Europe held protest against Pakistan.

Pashtuns protested to condemn gross human rights violations in Pakistan.

The protest was organised outside UNHRC headquarters in Geneva.

Pashtuns were joined by Sindhis, Baloch and activists from PoK.

Protesters jointly raised voice against atrocities by Pakistan Army and spy agencies.

Exiled PoK leader, Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmir said, "Democratic forces in Pakistan are victims of state run forces.

They are committing enforced disappearances and killings of Pashtuns and others.

The situation in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan is very grim, people are put behind the bars for more than 50 years." Human rights activist, Baseer Naveed said, "Sindhis have been struggling for the past many decades.

To marginalise Sindhis, people from other parts of Pakistan are settling in Sindh.

The trend of enforced disappearances started from Sindh.

It has now extended to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa." Pashtuns have been holding massive protests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Protests come as abduction and killing incidents are on the rise in the province.