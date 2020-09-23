Dr. Sai Kaustuv Dasgupta: A film on his ability, not disability: Watch the interview|Oneindia News

This short film is not talking about DISABILITY but is showcasing HIS ABILITY.

This upcoming film titled, 'INCREDIBLE INSIGHT: The Story of His Ability' directed by Dr. Kushal Dasgupta is about the life of a 90% differently-abled person, who discovered himself, determined with vision, achieved with passion, chiseled his legacy by making a difference in exemplifying mankind, mastered his will to prove that nothing is impossible.

This film also talks about issues like inclusion, accessibility and disability rights.

Given the lack of awareness and direct experience with disability, Kreative Kushal production is releasing a short film on the life story of a Wheelchair Warrior Dr. Sai Kaustuv Dasgupta who has not broken his willpower to soar high in spite of having a rare brittle bone disease.

