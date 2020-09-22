CDC issues new guidance for Halloween celebrations

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 5 minutes ago

The CDC also recommends "one way" Trick or Treating which is when candy is individually wrapped as a grab and go option.

It's a win?

"*win for everybody" donors are required to set up an appointment.

Results are expected to come back within 5 to 7 new this morning on daybreak.

The cdc is coming out with new guidelines for families wanting to trick?

"*or?

"*treat year.

And not everyone is thrilled about it.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins breaks down what health experts are recommending to avoid this halloween and some alternatives.

Madelyne... tyler.

Now is usually the time when you see halloween stores popping up around town and kids are picking out what they want to dress up as.

Nothing is set in stone here in rochester yet when it comes to trick?

"*or?

"* treating... but 8?

"*year?

"* old i spoke with he's not feeling too confident about it happening.

"do you think you're gonna get to go this year?

I don't think so because with the coronavirus setting, i think i'm gonna see a lot of kids and we don't really wanna touch other people's candy because they can actually get coronavirus."

Jonah here is right on the money ?

"*?

"* according to the there's a lot of treats that won't be happening this year... and instead, some might say it'll be a lot of tricks.

Health experts are recommending halloween fans avoid the traditional trick?

"*or?

"*treat where cand handed out to children who go door to door.

Another popular activity they're urging you to avoid are indoor haunted houses.

Instead, attend an outdoor hay ride where social distancing can take place.

And the third thing that probably won't be happening is getting to showing off your costume with others at a halloween party... unless it's done virtually.

One dad i spoke with says he "i mean everybody wears masks and gloves with their costumes, so i see that.

I think that with everybody just staying apart and walking the streets and as long as nobody's going to house parties and things like that it should be fine."

?a common thought is because some people already wear masks with a costume... they think that counts as protecting them from covid?

"*19.

The cdc says a costume mask cannot be a substitute for a cloth mask and do not wear a cloth thank you madelyne.

