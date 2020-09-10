Dow Movers: AXP, NKE

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 8.6%.

Year to date, Nike registers a 25.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 3.0%.

American Express is lower by about 23.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.

Om, trading down 1.2%, and Johnson & Johnson, trading up 1.5% on the day.