Former UTC Basketball Coach Mack McCarthy continues the discussion on his new basketball memoir

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 1 day ago

Which jack can we get to spend a few more minutes.

The basketball coach back.

Courtney is still hard to say former court anyway.

Mac is a americans are joining us this morning.

Matt was like when you coached some of the arguably athletic superstores charles barkley terrel owens johnny taylor property class guys went on the achieve things.

After dismissing time with her in the more formula person was about a little yeah there we go.

We have three kids one takes a at all, were the giant horses along 97 season soaks knows what the right place right time.

That's wildly is literally dedicated to all the players that i got to go to the most common was a pleasure mostly and that brings us to the beat of the war talk about those times such no were not considered chattanooga essentially your home town anyway you talk to people here on a regular basis.

So besides writing books tell u what might courtney's doing now working on the seat of the stories out and said i needed to include in the city might be called true and other junk can help you with a few little store essentially working on the lawsuit held as press, while still working on the sales part of it.

I can get rid of by looking like bob will will will will to do is to be sp and self correct due to espn's cbs board so much on the acc network and do you miss the active part in delacorte coach.

This practice of the rest of the iraq take believe it, but i loved someone watching the individuals and the team get better and the challenge of helping them get best on this motion and that's where i actually like most abou television is going to practices day before the shootaround is the day of watching how everybody does their job and how they interact with team and support that i really miss and in the other part of it is of an and jim can tell you this so although his situation is a little bit different than he also writes everything i don't don't wake up every morning purpose of making an organization better you that that was a big part of coaching to every single moment you were awake in the time trying to figure out how to get the basketball program better now.

I just prepared for a single game in that's a lot different still fun but it's a lot of well back were running up the time out of time up against the clock, but we want to make it way get everyone to go to the website back mccarthy.com back mccarthy.com is there we can order the book right yeah i get to run out.

Oh look, one of her studio cruiser got jr cell phon is already ordered 12 christmas party.com back mccarthy.com back.

It's been a pleasure so much.

We hope you'll join us again writers would love to chew jr thank you, jim spent a pleasure.

Thank you for joining us spray and the surprise on back party will see