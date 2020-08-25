Rand Paul Goes Full 'Herd Immunity' On Fauci, And Fauci's Not Having It

At a Senate hearing on the U.S. response to the coronavirus Wednesday (Sept. 23), infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci pushed back at Republican Senator Rand Paul's claim that social distancing measures did little to prevent deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S.
First lady Melania Trump offered sympathy for victims of the coronavirus pandemic and a plea for racial understanding in a Republican convention speech on Tuesday aimed directly at the women voters who have abandoned U.S. President Donald Trump.
First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday will address the Republican National Convention from the White House Rose Garden and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak from Israel while on a diplomatic trip, but Democrats say those speeches may violate federal law. Colette Luke has the latest.
Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for September 22. I'm Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected] Today's news: Walmart and Instacart chip away at Amazon's ad dominance, Quibi mulls a sale, and Suzy raises $34 million.
With record low-interest mortgage rates and a collective pandemic-driven desire to get out of town, many people are seriously considering buying a second home. According to Business Insider, financial planners say there are three things that potential buyers should think about before taking the plunge. Business Insider reports that first, you need to have your own financial house in order. Be on track for retirement, and have absolutely zero high-interest debt.
Business Insider reports that Jack Ma's Ant Group is looking to raise its funding target to $35 billion through its initial-public-offering. Ant is Alibaba's fintech arm and China's dominant mobile-payments service. Ant raised its valuation to $250 billion from $225 billion. Previously, the company expected to raise $30 billion. When Ant goes public, its listing will likely be the largest IPO in the world.
Wages in the US have not kept up with the pace of growth in the gross domestic product, or GDP, as they used to in the 1950s and 1960s. In fact, a new report finds that the median salary would have been as high as $102,000 for a full-time employee if wages increased at the same pace as GDP. According to Business Insider, the median income right now is half that, at $50,000. The average wage of 44% of workers before the pandemic was as low as $18,000.