Twin Cities Family Says Antifa Targeted Them, Painted 'Biden 2020' On Their Garage Before Burning It Down Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:50s - Published 2 minutes ago Twin Cities Family Says Antifa Targeted Them, Painted 'Biden 2020' On Their Garage Before Burning It Down Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire Wednesday morning in the Twin Cities where a garage was destroyed and spray-painted with the slogans “Biden 2020” and “BLM," short for Black Lives Matter. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this 🇺🇸Here🐈kitty🐈kitty🇺🇸 RT @NahBabyNah: Twin Cities Family Says Antifa Targeted Them, Painted ‘Biden 2020’ On Their Garage Before Burning It Down – WCCO | CBS Minn… 1 minute ago NahBabyNah Twin Cities Family Says Antifa Targeted Them, Painted ‘Biden 2020’ On Their Garage Before Burning It Down – WCCO |… https://t.co/OhOmzMlU6K 5 minutes ago Gina Baldwin Who wants to bet me this family did this themselves? I’m very confident the “Biden 2020” and the willing to actual… https://t.co/vm5SEPg6DK 7 minutes ago Christopher Genco @esmemurphy @realDonaldTrump @FBI @WCCO For those looking, the CBS article not referenced here is… https://t.co/AwUAjcgSWF 11 minutes ago Amber RT @WCCO: A Twin Cities family believes they were targeted for having a "Trump 2020" sign outside their home. An investigation is underway… 12 minutes ago alicelilly September 23, 2020 Twin Cities Family Says Antifa Targeted Them, Painted ‘Biden 2020’ On Their Garage Before Burnin… https://t.co/80T6yNIVvU 22 minutes ago