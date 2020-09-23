Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Morecambe 0-7 Newcastle

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:43s - Published
Morecambe 0-7 Newcastle
Highlights of the Carabao Cup third round as Morecambe faced Newcastle.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Morecambe 0-7 Newcastle: Joelinton scores twice as his side thrash 10-man hosts in Carabao Cup

Newcastle thrash 10-man Morecambe to ease into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
BBC Sport - Published

Morecambe 0-7 Newcastle: Magpies record biggest ever away victory

Newcastle thrash 10-man Morecambe to ease into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •BBC Local NewsBBC NewsTeam Talk


Joelinton at the double as Newcastle put seven past League Two Morecambe

Joelinton’s brace helped Newcastle on their way to a 7-0 demolition of 10-man Morecambe in the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

RossWigham

Wingman @dancingbear76 @1HowardWalker @DavePunton @coyknorth "We were stylish against Morecambe" direct quote😂🤣 The trends… https://t.co/6saOni8UMq 2 days ago

ChilmaidStuart

Stuart Chilmaid @nickgoff79 1 Morecambe because they play bring me sunshine when they run out. 2. Fleetwood Tram ride and they pla… https://t.co/ixRGCM7fj5 2 days ago

alexspencerCAM

Alex Spencer No. Grew up in Yorkshire. Lived in London, Sydney, Cambridge, Newcastle, Sheffield, Morecambe, Lancaster, Preston,… https://t.co/BaNIhnASdc 4 days ago

EdidiongUrua

Edidiong #Newcastle In #Jeff Hendrick - free #Callum Wilson - Bournemouth, £20m #Ryan Fraser - free #Jamal Lewis - Norwich,… https://t.co/30RYKuFnxv 4 days ago

VinnymanOne

Vinnyman1 Just for me old mucker @Central1850 At least Newcastle put seven past Morecambe, LOL. The Villa 7 The World Champio… https://t.co/Z8H5onfQbc 5 days ago

ExCllrJohnSwin

Ex Cllr. John Swin Oh for f***s sake. My Bet this week Rovers draw Lincoln win Morecambe win Newcastle win Wolves win And Liverpool win 6 days ago

jpastalker

Jason Stalker @tashkentterror To put into a League 2 context, Morecambe played Newcastle last week in the League Cup. Newcastle’s… https://t.co/unSCJK5lFA 6 days ago

NumanoiDeals

Zeitgeist @Carabao_Cup Who has rigged the draw for Newcastle ? 🤔 Blackburn (2), Morecambe (4), Newport (4) and now Brentford (2) 1 week ago