Metropolitan Opera Cancels Entire 2020-21 Season
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Metropolitan Opera Cancels Entire 2020-21 Season
Video Credit:
CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 00:50s - Published
2 minutes ago
The Metropolitan Opera is canceling its entire 2020-21 season.
The Metropolitan Opera keeps its doors closed for another year, expects return next September
The Metropolitan Opera will skip an entire season for the first time in its nearly 140-year history....
CBC.ca - Published
4 hours ago
Also reported by •
Gothamist
