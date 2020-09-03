Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Confederate Monument Protest Just Getting Started

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Confederate Monument Protest Just Getting Started

Confederate Monument Protest Just Getting Started

Will Robinson-Smith was in Albertville where dozens of people gathered to protest.

Najahe sherman.

We want to start by turning our attention back to albertville - where dozens of people are gathered.

The event was originally supposed to be a protest over the county's confederate monument.... but the focus changed after the breonna taylor decision was released.

In north alabama - some people say that indictment today wasn't enough.

Waay 31's will robinson smith joins us live now... he is walking with protesters at a march in albertville.

Will.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Activists Adapt To New Protest Zones [Video]

Activists Adapt To New Protest Zones

In response to being redirected to select protest zones, protestors in Florence are now opting for a silent protest as they continue calling for a confederate monument taken down.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Group Gathered for Monument Protest, Discusion [Video]

Group Gathered for Monument Protest, Discusion

More than 50 people gathered outside the courthouse during a community discussion about the confederacy

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Confederate statue protest at Harrison County Courthouse [Video]

Confederate statue protest at Harrison County Courthouse

People are gathering this evening at the Harrison County Courthouse in Gulfport to protest the presence of the Confederate monument there.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published