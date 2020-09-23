Global  
 

South Florida Automotive Legend Rick Case Dies After Short Battle With Cancer

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:34s - Published
CBS4's Joan Murray shares how the well-known local philanthropist is being remembered.


‘He Was Truly One Of A Kind,” Rita Case Mourns Death Of Husband Rick After Short Battle With Cancer

South Florida is mourning the loss of auto dealership magnate and philanthropist Rick Case who passed...
cbs4.com - Published


