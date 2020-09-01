Buchanan County sends out wrongly worded absentee ballots

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 3 minutes ago

Mary Baack-Garvey said 27 out of the 2,000 eligible absentee voters, voted with the outdated summary ballot Tuesday.

Joseph today...discussing an absentee ballot mistake made in 2 counties...including buchanan county.

Buchanan and vernon counties sent out absentee ballots containing the outdated, wrongly worded amendment 3.

According to missourinet- on monday- the missouri court of appeals ordered to change the summary language of amendment 3 after it's original wording quote "fails to acknowledge" what the amendment would do.

Ashcroft said the mistake was a timing error (sot ) "all this happened after the september 25th certification of what was going to be on the ballot.

So, we're looking at september 25th, absentee ballots were going out on september 22nd.

It would appear that there are two counties where the language for amendment 3 was not the most recent iteration of that language.

Look, i apologize for that happening."

Buchanan county clerk, mary baack-garvey says 27 people voted with the wrongly worded ballots yesterday-and those votes cannot be changed.

Baack-garvey says the county is sending a letter explaining the correct language to all absentee voters and it should arrive the same time as their ballots.