The Cabin with Bert Kreischer Trailer

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer - Official Trailer - Netflix - Bert Kreischer heads to a cabin in the woods to throw axes, milk goats, drink whiskey, and experience the ultimate cleanse.

What could go wrong?

Featuring Anthony Anderson, Big Jay Oakerson, Bobby Lee, Caitlyn Jenner, Deon Cole, Donnell Rawlings, Fortune Feimster, Gabriel Iglesias, Joel McHale, Joey Diaz, Kaley Cuoco, Nikki Glaser, and Tom Segura.

After years on the grind, Bert Kreischer sets out on a purifying retreat to a remote cabin to cleanse his “mind, body and soul." In The Cabin with Bert Kreischer, a new 5-episode docu-series, the comedian is joined by his celebrity friends as he attempts bizarre therapy techniques, intense physical challenges, and ridiculously improvised encounters with nature.

Special guests include Anthony Anderson, Big Jay Oakerson, Bobby Lee, Caitlyn Jenner, Deon Cole, Donnell Rawlings, Fortune Feimster, Gabriel Iglesias, Joel McHale, Joey Diaz, Kaley Cuoco, Nikki Glaser, and Tom Segura.


