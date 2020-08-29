Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Locals React To Newsom Plan To Ban Gas-Powered Car Sales By 2035

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Locals React To Newsom Plan To Ban Gas-Powered Car Sales By 2035

Locals React To Newsom Plan To Ban Gas-Powered Car Sales By 2035

Andria Borba reports on reaction in San Francisco to Gov.

Newsom's plan to ban sales of gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035 (9-23-2020)


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

California Governor Gavin Newsom looks to phase-out gas-powered cars [Video]

California Governor Gavin Newsom looks to phase-out gas-powered cars

California Governor Gavin Newsom took a bold stance on climate change Wednesday, announcing his plan phase out gas-powered cars in the state by 2035.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:17Published
Gov. Newsom Announces Plan To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars By 2035 [Video]

Gov. Newsom Announces Plan To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars By 2035

The plan does not ban people from owning gas-powered cars or from selling them used.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:21Published
New guidance for safely reopening California economy [Video]

New guidance for safely reopening California economy

It's been over a month since Governor Gavin Newsom announced statewide closures of certain sectors as COVID-19 cases continued to spread rapidly. On Friday, Newsom announced new guidelines so that the..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 03:10Published