Locals React To Newsom Plan To Ban Gas-Powered Car Sales By 2035
Andria Borba reports on reaction in San Francisco to Gov.
Newsom's plan to ban sales of gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035 (9-23-2020)
California Governor Gavin Newsom looks to phase-out gas-powered carsCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom took a bold stance on climate change Wednesday, announcing his plan phase out gas-powered cars in the state by 2035.
Gov. Newsom Announces Plan To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars By 2035The plan does not ban people from owning gas-powered cars or from selling them used.
New guidance for safely reopening California economyIt's been over a month since Governor Gavin Newsom announced statewide closures of certain sectors as COVID-19 cases continued to spread rapidly. On Friday, Newsom announced new guidelines so that the..