March for Breonna Taylor

Good evening, i'm hunter petroviaka former louisville police officer has been indicted in the breonna taylor case-- 6 months after her death at the hands of police executing a warrant.

Protests broke out immediately in louisville, following the announcement.

Here's a live look at the protests in downtown louisville.louisville mayor greg fischer says the city set a curfew for 9 p-m tonight until 6 a-m.earlier today demonstrators could be seen walking around, holding signs, and chanting.the grand jury's decision is bringing out protesters all over the country, including here in fort wayne.

Fox 55's chris mullooly is live at promenade park where the march ended.

Chris... what is the message organizers want everyone to know.hunter... that it could be your daughter..

.mother..

.or someone in your family that was shot and killed like breonna taylor.they say the verdict from kentucky was nowhere near enough for the police officers involved...and are voicing their displeasure.

You can see here everyone just getting to the park.

We'll show you video here of the march as organizers gathered at mcmillan park.it was initially set for seven thirty... but more continued to come in support so the march was delayed.at first..

It was a question of how the march would be held.there was some talk of a march similar to frank nitty's... a march we covered that went through allen county.dozens walking from minneapolis to washington d.c .to make it to the anniversary of martn luther king jr's i have a dream speech.but right before the march was set to begin...about six police cars showed up.one of the leaders of the march... minnie jackson spoke with a fort wayne chief deputy... about what was going to happen..

Just so know you cannot walk in the street you dont have a permit first of all and if you can go onto the sidewalk thats great jackson spoke with organizers right after that... saying police were forthcoming with what they wanted.they had to respect them.she made it a point from the beginning that this would not be a violent protest..

.that they were not wanting to break the law.... that they were not criminals.

They wanted to use their voice and stand with protests happening in louisville.police acted as an escort as the protest started its march... heading out towards downtown fort wayne.

When they can come into your home based on law and justify it not even jusify it and only apologize and convict based on bullets that could have hit neighbors... breonna taylor didn't matteras you heard... the everyone in the march upset about the decision to only convict one officer involved in the breonna taylor shooting... and no charges to come from the actual shooting itself.

For the rest of the night... there are a few planned speeches by members of this protest...jackson says this is something to build off.they want the next march to be louder...you could hear her during the march say i want windows to shake..

I want people to come outside their houses when they hear us.most if not all from this march were outside the allen county courthouse in may after the shooting of george floyd.and say they'll continue to have their voices heard.reporting live ... chris mullooly... fox 55 news.




