Google celebrates Arati Saha, the Indian endurance swimmer | Oneindia News

In 1940 on September 24th was born Arati Saha, an Indian long distance swimmer whose birthday Google is celebrating with a doodle today.

Arati Saha became the first Asian woman to swim across the English Channel, a swimming goal that many have attempted and only a handful have achieved.

She became the first Indian female to receive the Padma Shri in 1960 for her immense contributions in the field of sport.

