Anti-government protesters surround Thai parliament

Anti-government protesters gathered outside the Parliament House in Bangkok, Thailand, this afternoon (September 24).

The demonstration came on the same day that King Maha Vajiralongkorn arrived for a brief visit from Europe to mark Prince Mahidol Day.

Officers prepared water cannon trucks to quell any violence or unrest.

On Saturday, thousands of activists and protesters converged on the Sanum Luang royal field in Bangkok.

The rally marked one of the most direct confrontations against the country's monarchy ever seen.

Dozens of rallies have been held in recent months amid anger from activists.

Opponents of the ruling military party, which seized power in a coup in 2014 and won elections in 2019, are critical of the army's strong-arm tactics to silence critics to maintain its grip on power.

Wide-ranging complaints include a lack of transparency, low levels of democracy, economic equality and issues with the country's reputation for police and political country.




