Chancellor unveils winter economic plan: the key points

The resurgence of coronavirus poses a threat to the UK’s “fragile” economicrecovery, Rishi Sunak warned as he confirmed plans for the state to top up thewages of workers forced to cut their hours due to the pandemic.


Boris Johnson visits police as chancellor delivers statement [Video]

Boris Johnson visits police as chancellor delivers statement

Boris Johnson chose to visit a police training centre in Northamptonshire today instead of attending his chancellor's major announcement in the House of Commons. Downing Street denied speculation about a rift at the top of Government, insisting there was "absolutely not" a problem between Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak. The prime minister told reporters that his visit was to talk to police about enforcing new coronavirus rules he laid out on Monday.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces new jobs support scheme [Video]

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces new jobs support scheme

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a new jobs support scheme which will allow businesses to keep employees in a job on shorter hours. Mr Sunak also said it is "fundamentally wrong" to hold people in jobs that only exist inside the furlough scheme.

Chancellor reveals jobs support scheme amid new Covid restrictions [Video]

Chancellor reveals jobs support scheme amid new Covid restrictions

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said a new job support scheme would see the Government“directly support” the wages of people in viable jobs working at least a thirdof their normal hours.

Sunak takes part in photo op ahead of Commons statement [Video]

Sunak takes part in photo op ahead of Commons statement

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has taken part in a photo opportunity on the steps of 11 Downing Street with TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady and CBI Director General Dame Carolyn Fairbairn before heading off to parliament where he will deliver his job protection plan.

