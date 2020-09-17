Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

870,000 Americans Applied For Unemployment Benefits Last Week

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:12s - Published
870,000 Americans Applied For Unemployment Benefits Last Week
New unemployment claims rose slightly across the country.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19 danger continues to drive joblessness in U,S,

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to 860,000, a historically...
Denver Post - Published

Initial jobless claims number in U.S. fell to still high 860,000 last week

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to 860,000, a historically...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


US sees another 860K first-time unemployment claims

Some 860,000 more Americans applied for first-time unemployment benefits last week.  -More- 
SmartBrief - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

860K Americans File For Unemployment Last Week [Video]

860K Americans File For Unemployment Last Week

Claims have steadily improved after hitting an all-time high of 6 million back in March.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:19Published
Number of people filing for unemployment slightly decreases [Video]

Number of people filing for unemployment slightly decreases

Last week, 860,000 Americans filed for unemployment. That's according to new numbers released from the US department of labor just minutes ago.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:12Published
860,000 Americans Applied For Unemployment Benefits Last Week [Video]

860,000 Americans Applied For Unemployment Benefits Last Week

Unemployment is still historically high amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:15Published