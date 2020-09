Financial Focus for Sept. 24, 2020 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:09s - Published 3 minutes ago Financial Focus for Sept. 24, 2020 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NASDAQ UP SLIGHTLY.SP500 UP SLIGHTLY AS WELL.AND GAMING...BOYD UP NEARLY 2 PERCENT.CAESARS DOWN MORE THAN 3PERCENT.MGM DOWN NEARLY 1 PERCENT.LAS VEGAS SANDS UP NEARLY 2PERCENT.WYNN UP HALF A PERCENT.RED ROCK RESORTS DOWN SLIGHTLY.THE U-S LABOR DEPARTMENTREPORTS....-8- HUNDRED -70- THOUSAND.....MORE AMERICANS....HAVE FILED FOR....FIRST TIME UNEMPLOYMENT.THIS....AS STIMULUS TALKS....HAVE ESSENTIALLY STALLED....IN WASHINGTON.MEANTIME...ANOTHER -12- POINT -6- MILLIONAMERICANS....FILED FOR....CONTINUED JOBLESS CLAIMS....LAST WEEK.....DOWN A BIT....FROM THE WEEK....BEFORE.UNITED AIRLINES IS SET TOBECOME THE FIRST U-S AIRLINE TOOFFER CORONAVIRUS TESTING FORPASSENGERS.STARTING OCTOBER 15TH -- ITWILL OFFER TESTING FORCUSTOMERS FLYING FROM SANFRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORTTO AIRPORTS IN HAWAII.THE AIRLINE WILL USE A RAPID...15- MINUTE TEST AT THE AIRPORT-- PRIOR TO SECURITY SCREENING.IT WILL ALSO OFFER A MAIL-INOPTION TO BE COMPLETED IN THEDAYS BEFORE DEPARTURE.TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY "CLARK COUNTYCREDIT UNION"..NEXT ON..





