Financial Focus for Sept. 23

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:07s - Published
In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

Uncle Ben's branded rice products will be changed to Ben's Original after the company said it was forming a more inclusive brand image.

7 Eleven is hiring 20,000 new employees to keep up with the demand for products and online services since the pandemic started.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

