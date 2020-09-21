Global  
 

Sunak outlines help for workers and businesses at presser

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Sunak outlines help for workers and businesses at presser

Sunak outlines help for workers and businesses at presser

Rishi Sunak has outlined new financial support for workers and businesses at a Downing Street press conference.

The chancellor also warned "for at least the next six months the virus and restrictions are going to be a fact of our lives".

Report by Blairm.

Sunak: I can't promise that everyone can go back to the job that they used to have [Video]

Sunak: I can't promise that everyone can go back to the job that they used to have

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he could not promise that “everyone can go back tothe job that they used to have”. At a Downing Street press conference he said:“We obviously can’t sustain the same level of things that we were doing at thebeginning of this crisis, but nor would it be right to do so either, becausethe situation has evolved.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Chancellor: Impossible to predict how many jobs new support scheme will keep afloat [Video]

Chancellor: Impossible to predict how many jobs new support scheme will keep afloat

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said it is “impossible” to predict how many rolesthe jobs support scheme will support, while declining to say which roles hethinks have now become unviable.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published
Boris Johnson fully behind Chancellor's coronavirus support for workers [Video]

Boris Johnson fully behind Chancellor's coronavirus support for workers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is fully behind Chancellor Rishi Sunak'sCovid-19 plan for workers and is hopeful it will mean more people self-isolateif they have symptoms of the virus. Mr Johnson's comments come during a visitto Northamptonshire Police HQ.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Chancellor unveils winter economic plan: the key points [Video]

Chancellor unveils winter economic plan: the key points

The resurgence of coronavirus poses a threat to the UK’s “fragile” economicrecovery, Rishi Sunak warned as he confirmed plans for the state to top up thewages of workers forced to cut their hours due to the pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:46Published

Boris Johnson visits police as chancellor delivers statement [Video]

Boris Johnson visits police as chancellor delivers statement

Boris Johnson chose to visit a police training centre in Northamptonshire today instead of attending his chancellor's major announcement in the House of Commons. Downing Street denied speculation about a rift at the top of Government, insisting there was "absolutely not" a problem between Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak. The prime minister told reporters that his visit was to talk to police about enforcing new coronavirus rules he laid out on Monday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:53Published
Key information from September 3 coronavirus briefing [Video]

Key information from September 3 coronavirus briefing

The Government’s chief medical and scientific advisers have held a coronavirusbriefing at Downing Street to explain how the virus is spreading in the UK andwhat could happen as winter approaches. Here are the main points.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:07Published
Vallance and Whitty arrive ahead of Downing Street briefing [Video]

Vallance and Whitty arrive ahead of Downing Street briefing

The government's Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England Professor Chris Whitty have arrived at 10 Downing Street ahead of their televised briefing. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published

Sir Harold Evans dies aged 92 in New York [Video]

Sir Harold Evans dies aged 92 in New York

Sir Harold Evans, trailblazing newspaper editor, dies aged 92 from heart failure. Sir Harold exposed the plight of hundreds of British thalidomide children who had never received any compensation for their birth defects Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:10Published
PM’s NHS app promotion interrupted by loud thunderclaps [Video]

PM’s NHS app promotion interrupted by loud thunderclaps

Boris Johnson battled the sound of loud thunderclaps as he tried to talk to reporters about the new NHS Covid-19 app during a visit to a police training centre in Northamptonshire. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published

