Sunak outlines help for workers and businesses at presser

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he could not promise that “everyone can go back tothe job that they used to have”. At a Downing Street press conference he said:“We obviously can’t sustain the same level of things that we were doing at thebeginning of this crisis, but nor would it be right to do so either, becausethe situation has evolved.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is fully behind Chancellor Rishi Sunak'sCovid-19 plan for workers and is hopeful it will mean more people self-isolateif they have symptoms of the virus. Mr Johnson's comments come during a visitto Northamptonshire Police HQ.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
The resurgence of coronavirus poses a threat to the UK’s “fragile” economicrecovery, Rishi Sunak warned as he confirmed plans for the state to top up thewages of workers forced to cut their hours due to the pandemic.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:46Published
Boris Johnson chose to visit a police training centre in Northamptonshire today instead of attending his chancellor's major announcement in the House of Commons. Downing Street denied speculation about a rift at the top of Government, insisting there was "absolutely not" a problem between Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak. The prime minister told reporters that his visit was to talk to police about enforcing new coronavirus rules he laid out on Monday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Government’s chief medical and scientific advisers have held a coronavirusbriefing at Downing Street to explain how the virus is spreading in the UK andwhat could happen as winter approaches. Here are the main points.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:07Published
The government's Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England Professor Chris Whitty have arrived at 10 Downing Street ahead of their televised briefing. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Sir Harold Evans, trailblazing newspaper editor, dies aged 92 from heart failure.
Sir Harold exposed the plight of hundreds of British thalidomide children who had never received any compensation for their birth defects
Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson battled the sound of loud thunderclaps as he tried to talk to reporters about the new NHS Covid-19 app during a visit to a police training centre in Northamptonshire. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn