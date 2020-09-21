Sunak outlines help for workers and businesses at presser

Rishi Sunak has outlined new financial support for workers and businesses at a Downing Street press conference.

The chancellor also warned "for at least the next six months the virus and restrictions are going to be a fact of our lives".

Report by Blairm.

