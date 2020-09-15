Milan forward Ibrahimovic tests positive for COVID-19

Italian Hotel Has New Hobbit Hole-esque Wellness Centre



A stunning hotel in South Tyrol, Italy, has a new hobbit hole-style wellness centre. The Apfelhotel (APPLEHOTEL) TORGGLERHOF has been newly-redesigned & includes a tolkien-esque entrance to its treatment area. In 2014, design creatives NOA* (NETWORK OF ARCHITECTURE), won a design competition for expanding the hotel's existing structure. In 2020, 18 new suites were built for guests and carefully designed to fit into the farmyard's landscape structure. NOA* designed the wellness area as central “MASTERPIECE” of this rural development with architecture and greenery that resemble a modern lush garden.

