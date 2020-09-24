Meghan Markle voices support for America's Got Talent contestant during finale

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance on America's Got Talent towish finalist Archie Williams good luck in the closing stages of thecompetition. Meghan sent the message and joked her support was not justbecause her and husband Harry were 'partial to the name' Archie.
President Donald Trump took a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex after she andhusband Harry participated in a Time 100 video urging Americans to vote. MrTrump said: "I'm not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she probably hasheard that, but I wish a lot of luck to Harry. He's going to need it."
