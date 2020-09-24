Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meghan Markle voices support for America's Got Talent contestant during finale

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Meghan Markle voices support for America's Got Talent contestant during finale

Meghan Markle voices support for America's Got Talent contestant during finale

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance during the season finale of America's Got Talent on Wednesday to lend her support to contestant Archie Williams.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actress

Trump says he's "not a fan" of Meghan Markle

 "I wish a lot of luck to Harry, because he's going to need it," Mr. Trump said.
CBS News

ShowBiz Minute: Trump, Hadid, Fendi

 Trump says he's "not a fan" of Meghan's, wishes Harry luck; Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome baby daughter; Fendi kicks off hybrid Milan Fashion Week with..
USATODAY.com
Meghan makes surprise appearance on America's Got Talent [Video]

Meghan makes surprise appearance on America's Got Talent

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance on America's Got Talent towish finalist Archie Williams good luck in the closing stages of thecompetition. Meghan sent the message and joked her support was not justbecause her and husband Harry were 'partial to the name' Archie.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:29Published
Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan, wishes Harry luck [Video]

Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan, wishes Harry luck

President Donald Trump took a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex after she andhusband Harry participated in a Time 100 video urging Americans to vote. MrTrump said: "I'm not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she probably hasheard that, but I wish a lot of luck to Harry. He's going to need it."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle Gives Special Shout-Out To ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Archie

Meghan Markle‘s fondness for the name Archie is not going away. In fact, she had a special message...
OK! Magazine - Published Also reported by •Just JaredFOXNews.com



Tweets about this

AgathedeLili

Agathe de Lili https://t.co/qXa0ILOBkV - Meghan Markle voices support for America's Got Talent contestant during finale - https://t.co/500l4OXvna 4 hours ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaRa5KVd Meghan Markle voices support for America's Got Talent contestant during finale… https://t.co/kyQURQ0BiW 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

'America's Got Talent' crowns spoken word poet winner in emotional season finale [Video]

'America's Got Talent' crowns spoken word poet winner in emotional season finale

Poet Brandon Leake delivered emotional performances about his daughter, the Black Lives Matter movement and the loss of his sister.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:49Published
Duchess Meghan makes surprise appearance during for America's Got Talent finale [Video]

Duchess Meghan makes surprise appearance during for America's Got Talent finale

Duchess Meghan surprised 'America's Got Talent' contestant Archie Williams on the show's finale episode by sending him a message of support.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:53Published
Trump on Meghan Markle: 'I'm not a fan of hers' [Video]

Trump on Meghan Markle: 'I'm not a fan of hers'

The US president spoke out after Prince Harry commented alongside his wife on the looming election.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:30Published