Shannon Sharpe: Lakers need to put out Nuggets' fire before it turns into a blaze in GM 4 | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:00s - Published
The Los Angeles Lakers don’t believe LeBron James is getting his fair share of free throws with only 10 attempts in their 3 games against the Nuggets.

Frank Vogel told reporters 'we’re dealing with the fouls through the proper channels with the league.

I think he’s gone to the basket very aggressively, and I’ll just leave it at that.'

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Game 4 of Western Conference Finals, and what adjustments the Lakers will need to make to overcome the Denver Nuggets.


