Apple critics unite to challenge App Store fees

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published
A group of Apple's critics - including Spotify Technology, Match Group and "Fortnite" creator Epic Games - have joined a nonprofit group that plans to advocate for legal and regulatory action to challenge the iPhone maker's App Store practices.

Fred Katayama reports.


