Apple critics unite to challenge App Store fees

Tik Tok sets lofty goal: 25,000 new U.S. jobs



Even as dealmakers bicker over who will actually own TikTok Global, another question emerged after President Donald Trump agreed over the weekend to keep the wildly popular video-sharing app running in the United States for another week: how can they possibly create 25,000 new jobs in the United States? Fred Katayama reports.

