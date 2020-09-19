Apple critics unite to challenge App Store fees

A group of Apple's critics - including Spotify Technology, Match Group and "Fortnite" creator Epic Games - have joined a nonprofit group that plans to advocate for legal and regulatory action to challenge the iPhone maker's App Store practices.
Apple TV+ series Tehran tells the thrilling fictional story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy. Stars Shaun Toub and Niv Sultan talk to Hindustan Times about finding the humanity in their adversarial characters.
Even as dealmakers bicker over who will actually own TikTok Global, another question emerged after President Donald Trump agreed over the weekend to keep the wildly popular video-sharing app running in the United States for another week: how can they possibly create 25,000 new jobs in the United States? Fred Katayama reports.
Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on Monday as concerns about new lockdowns in Europe and possible delays in fresh stimulus from Congress raised fears the U.S. economy faces a longer road to recovery than previously hoped for. Fred Katayama reports.
RegentAtlantic's Chris Cordaro says the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg could bring more downside to the equity markets. He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama how it could impact the prospects for a fiscal stimulus package.
Apple has finally marked its first retail presence in the country by way of its very own e-commerce portal named Apple Store Online. The store offers a full range of its products and services directly..