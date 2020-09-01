Air bridges: Denmark, Slovakia and Iceland added to quarantine list

A list of countries and territories in Europe from which people don't need toquarantine on arrival in England, as it's announced that arrivals fromDenmark, Slovakia and Iceland will have to quarantine for 14 days.
England manager Gareth Southgate says he does not understand how Phil Fodenand Mason Greenwood thought their action in Iceland were acceptable. Southgatewas speaking following the 0-0 draw against Denmark in the Nations League,which the two players watched from home after being stood down from nationalduties.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
In the early days of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, it was believed using NSAID painkillers like ibuprofen could worsen the disease. But now, UPI reports a new study from Denmark, published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, shows that's just not true. Among NSAID users with COVID-19, the data showed nearly 25% needed to be hospitalized, 5% required admission to the intensive care unit and 6.3% died.