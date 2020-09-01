Global  
 

Air bridges: Denmark, Slovakia and Iceland added to quarantine list

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
A list of countries and territories in Europe from which people don't need toquarantine on arrival in England, as it's announced that arrivals fromDenmark, Slovakia and Iceland will have to quarantine for 14 days.


In pictures: Seaside photos taken 800 miles apart

 Photographers in Scotland and Iceland paired up to capture their local areas.
BBC News
'Virus hunter' in Iceland explores geothermal hot springs for answers [Video]

'Virus hunter' in Iceland explores geothermal hot springs for answers

What's it like to work as a virus hunter? In this week's Futuris, Euronews' Julian Lopez goes to Iceland to find out.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:44Published
Gareth Southgate puzzled by Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood's actions in Iceland [Video]

Gareth Southgate puzzled by Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood's actions in Iceland

England manager Gareth Southgate says he does not understand how Phil Fodenand Mason Greenwood thought their action in Iceland were acceptable. Southgatewas speaking following the 0-0 draw against Denmark in the Nations League,which the two players watched from home after being stood down from nationalduties.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Gareth Southgate commends players for late victory in 'strange' clash against Iceland [Video]

Gareth Southgate commends players for late victory in 'strange' clash against Iceland

England manager Gareth Southgate has commended his players for winning theirNations League match against Iceland, despite only having 10 men following aKyle Walker dismissal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Study: Relax, Taking Ibuprofen Won't Make COVID-19 More Severe [Video]

Study: Relax, Taking Ibuprofen Won't Make COVID-19 More Severe

In the early days of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, it was believed using NSAID painkillers like ibuprofen could worsen the disease. But now, UPI reports a new study from Denmark, published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, shows that's just not true. Among NSAID users with COVID-19, the data showed nearly 25% needed to be hospitalized, 5% required admission to the intensive care unit and 6.3% died.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Nations League match preview: Denmark v England [Video]

Nations League match preview: Denmark v England

An in-depth match preview as Denmark take on England in the Nations League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
Belgium's Doku, Dimata brace for baptism of fire with Red Devils [Video]

Belgium's Doku, Dimata brace for baptism of fire with Red Devils

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SHOT LIST AND SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: BELGIAN NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM TRAINING AHEAD OF THEIR SEPTEMBER 5 ENCOUNTER AGAINST DENMARK IN THE UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE / BELGIAN NATIONAL

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:53Published

