United To Offer Passengers Covid-19 Tests
United Airlines will soon offer covid-19 tests to passengers in San Francisco.
WBZ-TV's Liam Martin reports.
Thela Rich RT @cnnphilippines: United Airlines will become the first US airline to offer coronavirus testing to some of its passengers. https://t.co/U… 1 minute ago
Amie RT @NBC12: United Airlines is about to become the first U.S. airline to offer coronavirus testing for passengers. Will this make you recons… 3 minutes ago
Hawaii Reddit United to offer COVID-19 testing for passengers, starting on Hawaii route https://t.co/qR6ZZP3SQh 6 minutes ago
MA TV News United To Offer Passengers Covid-19 Tests - CBS Boston https://t.co/qu2WpsUwSa 8 minutes ago
nancy RT @flystl: Have plans to fly to Hawaii and want to avoid the 14-day quarantine? United will become the first US airline to offer coronavir… 9 minutes ago
Jason Ballesteros RT @HawaiiNewsNow: United to offer COVID-19 testing for passengers, starting on Hawaii route https://t.co/ZOJLbDPNfQ #HNN 12 minutes ago
KAPP-KVEW United Airlines will become the first US airline to offer coronavirus testing to some of its passengers.
https://t.co/F8WsaqJ3Og 14 minutes ago
TC Boyle Just what every one wants...........
@united Airline, the same Airlines that bullies and drags customers off there… https://t.co/KlRzBwpI6q 21 minutes ago
United Rolling Out Coronavirus Testing Program For FlyersThe testing plan for passengers starts Oct. 15.
United Airlines Offering Pre-Flight COVID Tests At SFO For Hawaii-Bound FlightsUnited Airlines is rolling out a rapid covid test at SFO for flights to Hawaii. If it works there, United hopes to offer testing options at its major hubs across the country.
McCarran Airport saw 1.7M passengers in Aug.McCarran International Airport reports that it saw 1.7 million passengers in Aug. That's down nearly 60% from the same time last year, but up slightly from July -- when McCarran reported 1.6 million..