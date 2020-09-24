Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

United To Offer Passengers Covid-19 Tests

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:51s - Published
United To Offer Passengers Covid-19 Tests

United To Offer Passengers Covid-19 Tests

United Airlines will soon offer covid-19 tests to passengers in San Francisco.

WBZ-TV's Liam Martin reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

United Airlines is making COVID-19 tests available to passengers, powered in part by Color

There’s still no clear path back to any sense of ‘business-as-usual’ as the COVID-19 pandemic...
TechCrunch - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



Tweets about this

thelarich

Thela Rich RT @cnnphilippines: United Airlines will become the first US airline to offer coronavirus testing to some of its passengers. https://t.co/U… 1 minute ago

lessofme330

Amie RT @NBC12: United Airlines is about to become the first U.S. airline to offer coronavirus testing for passengers. Will this make you recons… 3 minutes ago

HawaiiReddit

Hawaii Reddit United to offer COVID-19 testing for passengers, starting on Hawaii route https://t.co/qR6ZZP3SQh 6 minutes ago

MA_News_Videos

MA TV News United To Offer Passengers Covid-19 Tests - CBS Boston https://t.co/qu2WpsUwSa 8 minutes ago

isthereclarity

nancy RT @flystl: Have plans to fly to Hawaii and want to avoid the 14-day quarantine? United will become the first US airline to offer coronavir… 9 minutes ago

jasonvb_11

Jason Ballesteros RT @HawaiiNewsNow: United to offer COVID-19 testing for passengers, starting on Hawaii route https://t.co/ZOJLbDPNfQ #HNN 12 minutes ago

KAPPKVEW

KAPP-KVEW United Airlines will become the first US airline to offer coronavirus testing to some of its passengers. https://t.co/F8WsaqJ3Og 14 minutes ago

RealTCBoyle

TC Boyle Just what every one wants........... @united Airline, the same Airlines that bullies and drags customers off there… https://t.co/KlRzBwpI6q 21 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

United Rolling Out Coronavirus Testing Program For Flyers [Video]

United Rolling Out Coronavirus Testing Program For Flyers

The testing plan for passengers starts Oct. 15.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:28Published
United Airlines Offering Pre-Flight COVID Tests At SFO For Hawaii-Bound Flights [Video]

United Airlines Offering Pre-Flight COVID Tests At SFO For Hawaii-Bound Flights

United Airlines is rolling out a rapid covid test at SFO for flights to Hawaii. If it works there, United hopes to offer testing options at its major hubs across the country.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:17Published
McCarran Airport saw 1.7M passengers in Aug. [Video]

McCarran Airport saw 1.7M passengers in Aug.

McCarran International Airport reports that it saw 1.7 million passengers in Aug. That's down nearly 60% from the same time last year, but up slightly from July -- when McCarran reported 1.6 million..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:17Published