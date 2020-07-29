Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

United To Offer Hawaii Passengers COVID-19 Tests

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:28s - Published
United To Offer Hawaii Passengers COVID-19 Tests
United To Offer Hawaii Passengers COVID-19 Tests

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

United Airlines to Offer COVID-19 Tests to Passengers

The tests, which for now will be offered to travelers heading for Hawaii, could be a template for how...
Motley Fool - Published Also reported by •TechCrunchbizjournalsUSATODAY.comJapan Today


Lufthansa to try out pre-flight corona tests on routes to US

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German airline Lufthansa says it will test the practice of offering...
SeattlePI.com - Published

Airlines pin hopes on pregnancy-type Covid tests

European airlines are pinning hopes on pre-flight Covid-19 tests that deliver results as fast as...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

tammiekimura

TAMMIE RT @KITV4: United will offer testing for Hawaii-bound passengers beginning October 15 out of San Francisco https://t.co/J5m2MaEmf6 2 minutes ago

carlotinha1194

fpsalcedo RT @AnaCabrera: NEW: United Airlines will become the first U.S. airline to offer #coronavirus testing to passengers. It will offer the t… 3 minutes ago

KITV4

KITV4 United will offer testing for Hawaii-bound passengers beginning October 15 out of San Francisco https://t.co/J5m2MaEmf6 9 minutes ago

MaryKPIX

Mary Lee RT @KPIXtv: #BayArea protesters take to the streets demanding justice for #BreonnaTaylor, @united to offer rapid #COVID19 testing for passe… 10 minutes ago

GaryRLundberg

Gary Lundberg Good. This is the way it should be. Why are #ArseholeInChief@realDonaldTrump⁩ and the @GOP not providing this for… https://t.co/Ynk5nzRR62 13 minutes ago

bmangh

BM United to offer Hawaii-bound passengers coronavirus tests, a possible blueprint for flights abroad https://t.co/vS0yJBQNNJ 14 minutes ago

Hibiscus2011

Hibiscus2011 RT @HawaiiNewsNow: United to offer COVID-19 testing for passengers, starting on Hawaii route https://t.co/ZOJLbDPNfQ #HNN 14 minutes ago

fxp123

Algernon Fross United plans to offer the tests for Hawaii-bound travelers at San Francisco International Airport as well as a mail… https://t.co/d2E2pYymqU 16 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Airlines want COVID tests that give quick results [Video]

Airlines want COVID tests that give quick results

European airlines are pinning hopes on pre-flight COVID-19 tests that deliver results as fast as pregnancy tests to help restore passengers' confidence in taking to the skies. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:57Published
Pranab Mukherjee tests Covid-19 +ve | Former President tests positive | Oneindia News [Video]

Pranab Mukherjee tests Covid-19 +ve | Former President tests positive | Oneindia News

PM Modi inaugurates optical fibre cable between Andaman & Chennai ; Manmohan Singh says economic slowdown in India is inevitable ; Former president Pranab Mukherjee tests Covid-19 positive ; Air India..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:20Published
Expert unsure about right timing for second test [Video]

Expert unsure about right timing for second test

Testing passengers for coronavirus at airports is a useful tool according to Dr Jasmina Panovska-Griffiths from UCL, but it remains unclear when second tests should be carried out as the virus has a..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:11Published