Drinkers in England face first night of 10pm curfew

Drinkers in England face first night of 10pm curfew

Drinkers in England face first night of 10pm curfew

Drinkers in England have faced the first evening of new measures aimed atpreventing the spread of coronavirus.

From Thursday, all pubs, bars andrestaurants had to shut by 10pm – meaning time at the bar will be calledsomewhere around 9pm.

Many people were not put off a midweek tipple or two bythe new restrictions on Thursday, with pub-goers still heading to Soho,central London.


