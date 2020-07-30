Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gov. Baker Slams Trump On Transfer Of Power Comments

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Gov. Baker Slams Trump On Transfer Of Power Comments
WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tramlaw301

slowly losing my 💩 RT @wbz: ‘Appalling And Outrageous’: Baker Slams Trump For Not Committing To Peaceful Transfer Of Power https://t.co/wEZIM5DZA3 2 minutes ago

CHAS881

Charlie ‘Appalling And Outrageous’: Baker Slams Trump For Not Committing To Peaceful Transfer Of Power https://t.co/p1DZhTXKOB 4 hours ago

gasfuel

automotive ‘Appalling And Outrageous’: Baker Slams Trump For Not Committing To Peaceful Transfer Of Power https://t.co/InG3Ln5n07 5 hours ago

BostonPatch

Boston Patch 'Appalling And Outrageous': Baker Slams Trump For Not Committing To Peaceful Transfer Of Power https://t.co/kVDr8MN3b9 6 hours ago

BostonPatch

Boston Patch 'Appalling And Outrageous': Baker Slams Trump For Not Committing To Peaceful Transfer Of Power… https://t.co/glAtFDzlGr 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Governor Baker Among Many Dismayed By Trump's Comments On Transfer Of Power [Video]

Governor Baker Among Many Dismayed By Trump's Comments On Transfer Of Power

WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:02Published
Governor Baker: 'Appalling And Outrageous' For Trump To Suggest Anything But Peaceful Transition Of Power [Video]

Governor Baker: 'Appalling And Outrageous' For Trump To Suggest Anything But Peaceful Transition Of Power

In his press conference on Thursday, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said “Those of us who serve in public life will do everything we can to make sure that the people's will is followed through..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 04:47Published
'Bogus:' Galvin reacts to Trump's comments on mail-in ballot security [Video]

'Bogus:' Galvin reacts to Trump's comments on mail-in ballot security

With the president raising fresh concerns with voting by mail and floating the idea of delaying the 2020 election, Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday said that if the Civil War and two world wars didn't..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:35Published