Gov. Baker Slams Trump On Transfer Of Power Comments

slowly losing my 💩 RT @wbz: ‘Appalling And Outrageous’: Baker Slams Trump For Not Committing To Peaceful Transfer Of Power https://t.co/wEZIM5DZA3 2 minutes ago
Charlie ‘Appalling And Outrageous’: Baker Slams Trump For Not Committing To Peaceful Transfer Of Power https://t.co/p1DZhTXKOB 4 hours ago
automotive ‘Appalling And Outrageous’: Baker Slams Trump For Not Committing To Peaceful Transfer Of Power https://t.co/InG3Ln5n07 5 hours ago
Boston Patch 'Appalling And Outrageous': Baker Slams Trump For Not Committing To Peaceful Transfer Of Power https://t.co/kVDr8MN3b9 6 hours ago
Boston Patch 'Appalling And Outrageous': Baker Slams Trump For Not Committing To Peaceful Transfer Of Power… https://t.co/glAtFDzlGr 7 hours ago
Governor Baker Among Many Dismayed By Trump's Comments On Transfer Of PowerWBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
Governor Baker: 'Appalling And Outrageous' For Trump To Suggest Anything But Peaceful Transition Of PowerIn his press conference on Thursday, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said “Those of us who serve in public life will do everything we can to make sure that the people's will is followed through..
'Bogus:' Galvin reacts to Trump's comments on mail-in ballot securityWith the president raising fresh concerns with voting by mail and floating the idea of delaying the 2020 election, Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday said that if the Civil War and two world wars didn't..