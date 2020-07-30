Gov. Baker Slams Trump On Transfer Of Power Comments



Tweets about this slowly losing my 💩 RT @wbz: ‘Appalling And Outrageous’: Baker Slams Trump For Not Committing To Peaceful Transfer Of Power https://t.co/wEZIM5DZA3 2 minutes ago Charlie ‘Appalling And Outrageous’: Baker Slams Trump For Not Committing To Peaceful Transfer Of Power https://t.co/p1DZhTXKOB 4 hours ago automotive ‘Appalling And Outrageous’: Baker Slams Trump For Not Committing To Peaceful Transfer Of Power https://t.co/InG3Ln5n07 5 hours ago Boston Patch 'Appalling And Outrageous': Baker Slams Trump For Not Committing To Peaceful Transfer Of Power https://t.co/kVDr8MN3b9 6 hours ago Boston Patch 'Appalling And Outrageous': Baker Slams Trump For Not Committing To Peaceful Transfer Of Power… https://t.co/glAtFDzlGr 7 hours ago