Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Governor Baker Among Many Dismayed By Trump's Comments On Transfer Of Power

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Governor Baker Among Many Dismayed By Trump's Comments On Transfer Of Power
WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MA_News_Videos

MA TV News Governor Baker Among Many Dismayed By Trump's Comments On Transfer Of Power - CBS Boston https://t.co/ENKB6qJL94 8 minutes ago

roxywebster20

Roxy 🧢 RT @BostonGlobe: Governor Baker among leaders demanding delay in choosing replacement, mourning Ruth Bader Ginsburg https://t.co/QwG4F5bdSO 4 days ago

NickSchiavone

Nicholas P Schiavone At last, Governor Baker expresses a principled, apolitical judgment! He is among leaders demanding an appropriate… https://t.co/N8E9tp87zk 4 days ago

RittNancy

Nancy Rittenhouse Governor Baker among leaders demanding delay in choosing replacement, mourning Ruth Bader Ginsburg - The Boston Glo… https://t.co/7DYw5MRhBo 4 days ago

sevenbowie

CALL: 202-224-3121 Governor Baker among leaders demanding delay in choosing replacement, mourning Ruth Bader Ginsburg - https://t.co/uyrWmyrEYq 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

GOP leaders split with Trump on peaceful transfer of power [Video]

GOP leaders split with Trump on peaceful transfer of power

[NFA] Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell joined other Republican lawmakers in rallying to the defense of constitutional government on Thursday, after President Donald Trump refused to commit to a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:32Published
Governor Baker: 'Appalling And Outrageous' For Trump To Suggest Anything But Peaceful Transition Of Power [Video]

Governor Baker: 'Appalling And Outrageous' For Trump To Suggest Anything But Peaceful Transition Of Power

In his press conference on Thursday, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said “Those of us who serve in public life will do everything we can to make sure that the people's will is followed through..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 04:47Published
Biden Asks ‘What Country Are We In?” After Trump Refuses Peaceful Transfer of Power Commitment [Video]

Biden Asks ‘What Country Are We In?” After Trump Refuses Peaceful Transfer of Power Commitment

Joe Biden could barely respond after President Trump said a peaceful transfer of power wasn’t guaranteed.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:11Published