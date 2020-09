Governor Baker: 'Appalling And Outrageous' For Trump To Suggest Anything But Peaceful Transition Of Power Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 04:47s - Published 4 minutes ago Governor Baker: 'Appalling And Outrageous' For Trump To Suggest Anything But Peaceful Transition Of Power In his press conference on Thursday, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said “Those of us who serve in public life will do everything we can to make sure that the people's will is followed through and executed on." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Anne D. RT @vgmac: “It is appalling and outrageous that anyone would suggest for a minute if they lose an election they’re not going to leave. Peri… 11 minutes ago Gerald Friedman RT @MindyForMA: Glad that Governor Baker described it as appalling & outrageous to not commit to a peaceful transition of power. We need… 34 minutes ago Mindy Domb Glad that Governor Baker described it as appalling & outrageous to not commit to a peaceful transition of power.… https://t.co/CXcjsWrsIF 36 minutes ago Victoria McGrane “It is appalling and outrageous that anyone would suggest for a minute if they lose an election they’re not going t… https://t.co/aisnn1mMhv 41 minutes ago