IPL Match 07 Preview | CSK vs DC | Dream 11 India Premier League
In their third game of the ongoing Indian Premier League, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will take on Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals on Friday.
IPL 2020 | Match 06 | RCB vs KXIP | Dream 11 IPL PreviewIn the six match of Dream 11 Indian premier league, Kings XI Punjab is all set to face Royal Challengers Bangalore.
IPL 2020: KKR captain backs Pat Cummins after costly spell against MIMumbai Indians displayed a stunning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to seal a comfortable 49-run victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on September 23. On being asked about..
IPL 2020: 'Would love to open', says MI batsman Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians batsman, Suryakumar Yadav on September 23 said that he will love to open for the team if he gets an opportunity. Suryakumar played a fast inning of 47 runs off 28 balls in IPL match..