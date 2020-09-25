3 Holland Patent students test positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 4 minutes ago

As a result, all school buildings will be closed to students and staff on Friday.

Three Holland Patent students have tested positive for COVID-19.

District was notified late tonight that three students tested positive for covid-19.

According to the schools website... there is one positive in the hi scho, one in the middle school and one in holland patent elementary school.

And... due to the late notice of this closure, tomorrow will be an emergency closure day and there will be no remote learning sessions.

All district activities are also cancelled until monday, september 28, 2020.

It goes on to say the district cannot provide any specific information regarding the students who tested positive.

The county department of health will contact anyone who may have been in close contact with these students.

The district will use the next three days for cleaning and sanitizing to prepare to reopen on monday.

