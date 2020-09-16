Global  
 

Audi e-tron S Sportback - drivetrain construction, twin motor and coolant circuit

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Animation of the drivetrain construction, twin motor and coolant circuit of the Audi e-tron S Sportback.

Combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km: 27.6 - 27.5; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 0 Information on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as well as efficiency classes in ranges depending on the tires and alloy wheel rims used.


Related videos from verified sources

The new Audi e-tron S Driving Video [Video]

The new Audi e-tron S Driving Video

The new Audi e-tron S and the new Audi e-tron S Sportback deliver dynamics in a new dimension. In S gear, they provide their full boost performance for eight seconds – 370 kW of power and 973 Nm..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:24Published
The new Audi e-tron S Sportback - Mounting position and general overview - twin motor [Video]

The new Audi e-tron S Sportback - Mounting position and general overview - twin motor

Audi is showing consistency and continuing with its electric offensive – with the new Audi e-tron S and the new Audi e-tron S Sportback. Both of the S models with fully electric drive use three..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:10Published