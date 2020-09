Ramsey: Bale just wants to enjoy football Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:29s - Published 1 day ago Ramsey: Bale just wants to enjoy football Gareth Bale's Wales teammate Aaron Ramsey says the Tottenham forward is looking forward to playing regular football again after moving on loan from Real Madrid. 0

