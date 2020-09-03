Billie Lourd is a new mum



Related videos from verified sources New Billie Eilish album won't be released during global health crisis



Billie Eilish's brother Finneas O'Connell doesn't want either of them to release their new albums during the coronavirus pandemic because he'd rather it was a celebration when they do come out. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:42 Published 1 week ago Jennifer Lopez's daughter surprised mum by crying over Billie Eilish meeting



Jennifer Lopez has discovered a new level of appreciation for her fans after watching her daughter cry over meeting her pop idol, Billie Eilish. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 3 weeks ago Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Keeps Relationships Private



6ix9ine opens up in a new interview and previews new music with Black Chyna. Plus - Billie Eilish reveals why she wants to keep all her relationships private. Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 02:53 Published 3 weeks ago