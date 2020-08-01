Global  
 

AstraZeneca gets partial immunity in EU deal

European governments will pay claims above an agreed limit against AstraZeneca over side-effects from its potential COVID-19 vaccine, under different terms to a deal struck with Sanofi, an EU official told Reuters.

