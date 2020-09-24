Charles Barkley Facing Backlash For Comments On Breonna Taylor Case

Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Calls Grand Jury's Decision On Breonna Taylor Case 'Disgusting'



Prescott said Thursday he can't wrap his head around a Kentucky grand jury's decision not to indict any officers for the March shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Tennessee activists say man pointed gun at them during march for Breonna Taylor



Protesters are looking for answers after they say a man pointed what appears to be a weapon at them during a rally in the wake of the Grand Jury announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.