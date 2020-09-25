Bihar polls: People will re-elect NDA, says Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's Bihar Polls in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on September 25 said that the people of the state have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also in Nitish Kumar governance, which has worked for the benefit of the people.

"For the 1st time such a large exercise is to be held in world during COVID.

People of Bihar have faith in Modi ji, also govt under Nitish Kumar ji and Sushil Modi ji has worked for people.

It'll be re-elected," said Fadnavis.