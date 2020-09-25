Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bihar polls: People will re-elect NDA, says Fadnavis

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Bihar polls: People will re-elect NDA, says Fadnavis

Bihar polls: People will re-elect NDA, says Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's Bihar Polls in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on September 25 said that the people of the state have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also in Nitish Kumar governance, which has worked for the benefit of the people.

"For the 1st time such a large exercise is to be held in world during COVID.

People of Bihar have faith in Modi ji, also govt under Nitish Kumar ji and Sushil Modi ji has worked for people.

It'll be re-elected," said Fadnavis.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi urges storytellers to include inspirational stories from 1857-1947 period

 "I urge all storytellers to include all inspirational stories from the period of foreign rule as we are going to celebrate 75 years of independence. Especially..
IndiaTimes

'Where there is a soul, there's a story': PM Modi hails role of modern-day story-tellers

 Speaking at the 69th edition of the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, the Prime Minister said that the country had a rich tradition of the art and spoke about some..
IndiaTimes

Farmers playing major role in building Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

 Speaking on various issues during his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, Modi said many farmers benefitted after fruits, vegetables were brought out of APMC Act..
IndiaTimes

COVID-19 crisis brought families closer: PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'

 Addressing the 69th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', Modi also hailed India's rich tradition of storytelling.
DNA

Devendra Fadnavis Devendra Fadnavis Indian politician

Coalition without Shiv Sena, Akali Dal is not NDA: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Coalition without Shiv Sena, Akali Dal is not NDA: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took jibe over BJP-Akali Dal split and said that "coalition which does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, is not considered as NDA." Raut said, "Coalition which does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, I don't consider it as NDA. Shiv Sena and Akali Dal are strong pillars of NDA. We were left with no option therefore we had to leave NDA, and NOW Akali Dal has also left. NDA has got new companions; I wish them good luck." On his meeting with former Maharashtra Chief Minsiter and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on September 26, Sanjay Raut said that there can be ideological differences but we are not enemies. He said, "I met Devendra Fadnavis yesterday to discuss certain issues. He is a former CM. Also, he's the leader of opposition in Maharashtra and Bihar Polls-in charge of BJP. There can be ideological differences but we are not enemies. CM was aware about our meeting."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:16Published

'There are ideological differences but we aren't enemies,' says Sanjay Raut on meeting with Devendra Fadnavis

 Raut said that the meeting was fixed to discuss certain issues as he wanted to take Fadnavis' interview for Saamna.
DNA

Mumbai: Sanjay Raut meets Devendra Fadnavis privately at luxury hotel, here's what BJP said about secret interview

 Amidst the ongoing political tussle in Maharashtra, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reportedly conducted a private meeting with Shiv..
DNA

Non-disclosure agreement Non-disclosure agreement Contractual agreement not to disclose specified information

Bihar polls: RS Prasad expresses confidence on NDA, Nitish Kumar [Video]

Bihar polls: RS Prasad expresses confidence on NDA, Nitish Kumar

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on September 25 expressed confidence on NDA coming back to power and Nitish Kumar becoming Chief Minister again after Election Commission announced dates for Bihar assembly elections. "We are confident that NDA will get a majority and Nitish Kumar will be Chief Minister again," said Minister Prasad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: All about political artithmetic of state, contenders for post of CM

 Bihar's assembly election 2020 trumpet is blown today with the Election Commission of India announcing voting dates at 12:30 PM. Broad overlook of political..
DNA

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

‘Can parcel issues from Mumbai to Bihar’: Shiv Sena mocks BJP ahead of polls [Video]

‘Can parcel issues from Mumbai to Bihar’: Shiv Sena mocks BJP ahead of polls

Sena leader leader Sanjay Raut said if Bihar doesn't have enough issues, Mumbai can parcel some. The Sena leader's jibe comes a day after the Election Commission announced the schedule of Bihar polls. Bihar is slated to go to polls in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7. "Bihar polls should be fought on issues of development, law and order and good governance. But if these issues have exhausted, issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel," Raut said. Earlier, the Rajya Sabha MP had alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was being used as a poll issue in Bihar. On Friday, the MP also hinted that Shiv Sena may contest in Bihar Assembly polls. State police departments of Bihar and Maharashtra locked horns over probe into the actor's death. Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had accused Maharashtra Police of not co-operating. Raut has recently criticised questioning of several Bollywood celebrities by NCB in a drug case related to Sushant Singh's death.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:42Published

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Kushwaha’s party, BJP hold seat-sharing talks

 In the run-up to the Bihar assembly polls, initial seat-sharing talks between BJP and the Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP have begun. Party insiders confirmed the..
IndiaTimes

Bihar elections: Congress gives RJD ultimatum on seats

 Congress has conveyed to Rashtriya Janata Dal that it should wind up seat-sharing negotiations within next few days and respect Congress’s choice of..
IndiaTimes
Bihar Polls: 'Congress prepared to fight on all 243 seats' [Video]

Bihar Polls: 'Congress prepared to fight on all 243 seats'

Chairman of Congress Screening Committee for Bihar polls, Avinash Pande stated that the party is fully prepared to fight the elections on all 243 seats. "Congress is fully prepared to fight the elections on all 243 seats in Bihar Assembly. If we reach a 'respectable' understanding with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), we will contest the elections with them," said Pande. The elections in the state will be held in 3 phases on October 28, November 3 and 7 and counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published
BJP announces new national office bearers [Video]

BJP announces new national office bearers

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced names of the party's national office bearers on September 26. Reorganization in party comes a day after announcement of Bihar assembly elections. Dr Raman Singh, Mukul Roy, Annapurna Devi, Baijyant Jay Panda among those appointed as national vice presidents of the party. Tejasvi Surya appointed Yuva Morcha President.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:55Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Bjp को झटका, अकाली दल ने छोड़ा साथ, 'रेल रोको' आंदोलन [Video]

Bjp को झटका, अकाली दल ने छोड़ा साथ, 'रेल रोको' आंदोलन

Bjp को झटका, अकाली दल ने छोड़ा साथ, 'रेल रोको' आंदोलन जारी

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:52Published

BJP leader Uma Bharti tests positive for COVID-19

 Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Uma Bharti has tested positive for COVID-19.
DNA

Former BJP leader Jaswant Singh passes away

 Former Union minister Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday morning. He was 82. Jaswant Singh was a retired officer of the Indian Army and was one of the founding..
IndiaTimes

BJP's Team Nadda: Veteran leaders dropped as office bearers, is Modi cabinet being reshuffled?

 With names of several senior leaders like Ram Madhav, Anil Jain, Saroj Pandey and P Muralidhar Rao missing from the new list of national office bearers announced..
DNA

Nitish Kumar Nitish Kumar Indian politician and Current Chief Minister of Bihar

Bihar polls: ‘Met CM Nitish Kumar, did not discuss politics’, says ex-Bihar DGP [Video]

Bihar polls: ‘Met CM Nitish Kumar, did not discuss politics’, says ex-Bihar DGP

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Saturday, lending credence to speculations that the IPS officer's sudden move of taking VRS was propelled by the intention to join politics. Pandey, who stepped down as the state police chief less than a week ago, however, insisted that he had walked down to the state headquarters of the JD(U), headed by thw Chief Minister, to "thank" Kumar for the trust reposed in him by the latter. "I discussed nothing political with the Chief Minister. I have worked with him for long and, after retirement, I just wanted to thank him for his support. If and when I decide to join any political party, I will make it known to all, Pandey said.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:53Published
Not taken any decision on contesting Bihar polls: Gupteshwar Pandey [Video]

Not taken any decision on contesting Bihar polls: Gupteshwar Pandey

Former DGP of Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey on September 26 met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and reiterated his decision on contesting election in Bihar. "I came here to meet CM Nitish Kumar and to thank him as he gave me absolute freedom to serve my duties as DGP. I have yet not taken any decision on contesting polls," said Pandey on being asked about him joining a political party.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published

Nearly 31% prefer Nitish as CM, says poll survey

 The three-phase Bihar assembly polls will be the first large-scale election in the country amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and as per the IANS C-Voter Bihar..
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid hits China’s Belt & Road Initiative

 China may be one of the first countries to emerge from Covid-19, but the pandemic promises to fundamentally change Beijing’s biggest geopolitical and..
IndiaTimes

WHO chief hails PM Modi's assurance of India's vaccine production prowess to help nations fight Covid

 World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance that India will use its vaccine production..
IndiaTimes

Over 5 lakh PPEs being manufactured every day in India: Dr Harsh Vardhan

 The Union Health Minister further said that India has conducted around 7 crore tests for COVID-19 and the recovery rate is improving.
DNA

From a university bedroom to Broadway (almost)

 The musical Six was pulled just hours before its New York debut because of Covid-19.
BBC News

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Postal ballot facility available for voters above 80-yr, COVID positive people: Bihar Chief Election Officer [Video]

Postal ballot facility available for voters above 80-yr, COVID positive people: Bihar Chief Election Officer

Bihar Chief Election Officer HR Srinivasa on September 25 said that the first phase of Assembly elections will be done in 71 constituencies, 94 in second phase and 78 constituencies in third phase...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published
Bihar polls: 'Mahagathbandhan' will get due share of seats, says Congress leader Akhilesh Singh [Video]

Bihar polls: 'Mahagathbandhan' will get due share of seats, says Congress leader Akhilesh Singh

Congress leader, Akhilesh Singh commented on seat sharing in grand alliance ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar. "Things are not okay on that side (NDA) also, considering Chirag Paswan's statement...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Bihar polls: RS Prasad confident of win; Tejashwi says Bihar will throw NDA out [Video]

Bihar polls: RS Prasad confident of win; Tejashwi says Bihar will throw NDA out

Election Commission of India announced dates for Bihar Assembly elections on Friday. Elections in Bihar to take place in three phases starting October 28. Counting of votes to be done on November 10...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:31Published