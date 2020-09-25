Tired of your cat sitting on your laptop? This US woman has the cutest solution

Sara Bretz from Indiana has found the cutest solution to keep her cat, Neville, from sitting on the laptop...give him his own!

The adorable TikTok (@sabretz) gained 1.9 million likes and an outpour of attention from cat-lovers.

Neville mirrors Sara, sitting at his "laptop" made from an opened upside down book.

Sara told Newsflare: "I had seen videos on TikTok of cat owners setting up their old laptops to redirect their cat's attention and allow the owners to actually get work done.

My cat, Neville, has been very needy while I’m trying to work from home, but I couldn’t find my old laptop in storage.

So, I thought it might work to just use something that had a similar shape, and he was fooled!

At least for a while."