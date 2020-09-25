Alexa Demie becomes a meme as her 'real' age is called into question

Alexa Demie has been accused of lying about her age, but the resulting memes are what has everyone talking.Online sleuths uncovered a list of alumni from her high school claiming she graduated in 2008, which would make her 29 or 30 — not 25, as she had previously stated.A viral tweet with older photos of Demie standing alongside the elder Kardashian sisters, Sky Ferreira, Grimes and Azealia Banks further called into question how old she actually is.“Why the streets saying Alexa Demie is pushing 30…..

I thought this girl was 22 or 23 years old….” one Twitter user wrote.Of course, these are just allegations.It’s possible the high school website is incorrect or misleading, and the photos don’t really provide any additional information.Some fans defended the actress by saying her age really does not matter.“This Alexa Demie conspiracy theory is showing how normalized ageism is for some of y’all,” one Twitter user wrote