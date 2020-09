Famed singer SP Balasubrahmanyam succumbs to Covid-19 Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:57s - Published 5 minutes ago Famed singer SP Balasubrahmanyam succumbs to Covid-19 Famed playback singer and Padma awardee S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, or popularly SPB or Balu in the movie world and who has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 languages over a period of five decades died lost his battle against Covid-19 and passed away early Friday, his son S.P.Charan said. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend