Attorney General Files Criminal Charges In Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak At Holyoke Soldiers' Home

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Attorney General Files Criminal Charges In Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak At Holyoke Soldiers' Home
WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Criminal Charges for Covid-19 Deaths at Massachusetts Veterans’ Home

Two former leaders of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home were charged in connection with a coronavirus...
NYTimes.com - Published


Criminal charges filed in COVID-19 deaths at Holyoke Soldiers' Home [Video]

Criminal charges filed in COVID-19 deaths at Holyoke Soldiers' Home

Two former leaders at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home were indicted Friday on criminal charges in connection with the COVID-19 deaths of nearly a dozen veterans, 5 Investigates first reported.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:23Published
AG Maura Healey Expresses Remorse For Families Of Love Ones Who Died At Holyoke Soldiers' Home [Video]

AG Maura Healey Expresses Remorse For Families Of Love Ones Who Died At Holyoke Soldiers' Home

"I wanted to express to them how sorry I am for their loss, how sorry I am this ever happened," Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in her press conference on Friday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:25Published
Attorney General Maura Healey Announces Criminal Charges In Holyoke Soldiers' Home investigation [Video]

Attorney General Maura Healey Announces Criminal Charges In Holyoke Soldiers' Home investigation

“It's truly heartbreaking to think about how residents and staff suffered at this facility,” Healey said in her press conference on Friday

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 05:01Published