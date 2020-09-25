Attorney General Files Criminal Charges In Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak At Holyoke Soldiers' Home

Criminal charges filed in COVID-19 deaths at Holyoke Soldiers' Home



Two former leaders at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home were indicted Friday on criminal charges in connection with the COVID-19 deaths of nearly a dozen veterans, 5 Investigates first reported. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:23 Published 12 minutes ago

AG Maura Healey Expresses Remorse For Families Of Love Ones Who Died At Holyoke Soldiers' Home



"I wanted to express to them how sorry I am for their loss, how sorry I am this ever happened," Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in her press conference on Friday. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:25 Published 37 minutes ago