Attorney General Files Criminal Charges In Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak At Holyoke Soldiers' Home

Criminal charges filed in COVID-19 deaths at Holyoke Soldiers' HomeTwo former leaders at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home were indicted Friday on criminal charges in connection with the COVID-19 deaths of nearly a dozen veterans, 5 Investigates first reported.
AG Maura Healey Expresses Remorse For Families Of Love Ones Who Died At Holyoke Soldiers' Home"I wanted to express to them how sorry I am for their loss, how sorry I am this ever happened," Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in her press conference on Friday.
Attorney General Maura Healey Announces Criminal Charges In Holyoke Soldiers' Home investigation“It's truly heartbreaking to think about how residents and staff suffered at this facility,” Healey said in her press conference on Friday