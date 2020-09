Florida Coronavirus Numbers At A Glance 9/25

Coronavirus cases in Florida as of September 24th



The Florida Department of Health is reporting more than 2,500 new positive COVID-19 cases. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:27 Published 18 hours ago

Some Florida districts are not reporting all COVID-19 cases



Some Florida districts are not reporting all COVID-19 cases Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:54 Published 19 hours ago