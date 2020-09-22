Pops and Flops: Costco, Norwegian, and Draftkings Stock

Costco shares are flopping despite the company beating expected earnings.

The company saw record profit as customers stockpiled items at the start of the pandemic.

Norwegian Cruise Line shares are popping as Barclays upgrades the company to "equal weight" and analysts believe the CDC could release guidance that benefits the industry.

And, DraftKings shares are up after the PAC-12 announced a return to the gridiron in November.