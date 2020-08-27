Pops and Flops: AMC Entertainment, Draftkings, Microsoft Stock

Global  
 

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 07:19s - Published
AMC Entertainment shares are up on news that 70 percent of theaters will be open this weekend.

Turnout for the highly anticipated Christopher Nolan film "Tenet" is expected to provide a boost for the chain.

Shares for Drakftkings are popping after Michael Jordan joined the company board of advisors.

Microsoft shares are also up as talks around the company acquiring TikTok continue.


